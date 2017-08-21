Pipeline Integrity Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Work in accordance with the company's management system

Provide technical assistance for the development of the company's Pipeline Management System.

Remain abreast of legislative requirements

Maintain relationship with 3rdparty operators and industry peers

Report work progress status or non-compliance to the Principal Pipeline Engineer

Maintain a healthy relationship with and liaise with other disciplines, departments, project personnel and contractors

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with relevant codes, standards and procedures.

Perform code and fitness for service checks with knowledge of PD8010 and DNV-RP-F101

Develop and maintain CCS with suitable technical KPI's in accordance with RSRUK CMS to define corrosion monitoring/control requirements for individual pipelines.

Develop and ensure workflows are in place for routine corrosion monitoring activities

Review incoming data regarding the effectiveness of the CCS and modify as required

Examine chemical treatment, product composition and process upset reports to ensure variations to CCS are reacted to in accordance with corrosion strategy

Manage work-scopes and schedules to ensure timely and cost effective delivery, proposing execution strategy, planning and deliverables for each work-scope

Lead/manage Corrosion and Pipeline Risk Assessments

Conduct pipeline internal survey data validation, including assessment of ILI data and providing recommendations as required

Implement and manage on a continuous basis a process of risk identification and management, including the management of change in order to minimise risks to the work-scope delivery and objectives

Act on specific technical direction and outcome requirements to develop and deliver flawless work execution.



The Company:

Our Client is an O&G exploration and production company based in Aberdeen who operate in the North Sea. They have interests in a large number of fields, the majority of which they operate, on the UK Continental Shelf with numerous offshore installations and one onshore terminal.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.