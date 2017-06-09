Company NES Global Talent Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £1000 to £1250 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 582281 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES Global Talent is looking for a number of Pipeline Operators for ongoing work offshore in the North Sea. Our client, who specialise within oil field services, are looking for operators on a contract basis and you will be required to have all your offshore certs up to date.



You will be responsible for tests and procedures such as pressurising/pigging/flushing/hydrotesting/hot oil flushing on small to large pipeline projects. Additionally, the role will involve you gathering readings to determine the state of internal pipes, and once you've collected this information, telemetry is taken to study and assess next steps.



We are also looking for candidates who have experience of taking samples of tests/procedures to particle count and determine how clean the pipeline/pipework is.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.