About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Piping and Valve Engineer, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities will include:

Approval of FSU gap analysis to ensure PSR compliance (pipelines, Pig Traps, Valves etc. in Turret)

Management of Flanges Flame Arrestors Management of Temporary Repairs Daily Support

Discipline Responsible Piping/Valves/Hoses for Plant Integrity Input to maintenance & inspection sign off Audit and monitoring of SECE PS requirements for ESDVs, PSVs, Critical Check Valves Owner of PSV, Hose, Temp Repairs registers General Piping and Valve Queries Welding queries

Mechanical Support to Inspection Programs/ RBIs Owns and audits the execution of above "strategy documents" Flow Line and Piping Technical Support (i.e. stress designs, ISOs, pipe modifications etc.)

Qualifications & Experience

BsC and/or MsC.

Relevant experience (engineer + operation/maintenance preferably).

Candidate must be able to travel offshore

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914678







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.