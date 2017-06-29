About the Role:

The Role:

The Piping Designer is responsible for the detailed design of the pipes.

He/she may specialise in the design (including calculation) of piping (or also electrical or HVAC) supports.



For piping designers :



? Creates a piping design file for each analysis unit, following the routing of pipes in the 3D model designed by the layout designers

? Incorporates in this design files all the necessary data for the various teams involved in the overall piping design process (flexibility calculation, design and calculation of supports)

? Checks the consistency of the data in the design file:

- The list of valves and the list of pipes and specifications

- The correct integration of requested modifications to pipe routings

- The specifications for pipes and associated accessories (flanges, elbows, reducers, etc.)

- The presence of openings and ducting

- Layout drawings of components (mechanical and ventilation equipment) and isometric drawings

- Absence of clashes

? Performs a permanent check on compliance with the layout rules specific to piping design (distance between runs, position of welds and openings, etc.)

? Performs draft isometrics for checking purposes



For support designers :



? Designs the piping supports (clamp, beams, anchor plate...) and models them in the 3D model

? With input data provided by the piping calculation team, performs the calculation of the support, with abacus or software

? Finalises the design of the supports in PDMS to make them ready to be sent to the contractor for execution activities

? Some designers will specialise in electrical or HVAC supports design in connection with the layout team



Key relationships:

The Piping CAD Designer has interactions with other members of the piping section including calculation and design engineers and also with the engineering layout section.



The Company:

Our client has a long history in supplying specialised components, systems and services to the civil nuclear industry. They have designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied custom equipment for both new build projects and operations reactors around the world for more than 40 years.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualification, training & experience:

Mechanical engineering technician or higher education or graduate/junior engineer.

Some experience in piping design.



Knowledge and technical skills: Good knowledge of piping layout and detailed design, ability to work with a 3D model

Software and tools: PDMS or other 3D tools



About Fircroft:

