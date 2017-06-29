About the Role:

The Role:

The Piping Calculation Engineer is responsible for the flexibility analysis of piping networks. The role involves calculations for new piping networks as well as specific UK adaptations for existing networks from former EPR projects. Harmonisation of methods and transfer of information with teams in France is required.



Using extracts from the 3D model the piping calculation engineer :

? Verifies, through calculations, the strength of the pipework under various sets of conditions (normal, upset, emergency and accident) and verifies the regulation criteria associated with these conditions

? Verifies the flexibility of the pipe runs and the forces transmitted to the various elements and in particular to the components and supports

? Prepares the corresponding final design calculation reports

? Writes the loading description reports

? Provides the loads on the supports to the supports calculation team

? Assists Layout engineers for the technical validation of important pipe routing modification

? May take part to surveillance activities for contracts



Key relationships:

The Piping Calculation Engineer reports to the Piping Calculation Group Leader.

They work collaboratively with piping design engineers, piping CAD designers as well as with the layout & systems teams in the UK and France.



The Company:

Our client has a long history in supplying specialised components, systems and services to the civil nuclear industry. They have designed, engineered, manufactured and supplied custom equipment for both new build projects and operations reactors around the world for more than 40 years.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Mechanical Engineering degree

Knowledge and technical skills:

Knowledge of piping design and calculation is an asset plus a good ability to work with a 3D model and various tools.

Knowledge of regulations (EN 13480 or ASME/RCC-M) is advantageous

Software and tools: Microsoft Word/Excel and knowledge of PDMS (consultation and reporting) and use of a piping calculation software are desirable

Language(s): Fluent in English, French desirable.



Key competencies:

Ability to meet commitments and deadlines

Very good interpersonal skills

Stakeholder management skills

Ability to take a strategic view

Write clearly-expressed, well-presented reports

Logical thinking

Proactive



