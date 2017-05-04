About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Piping Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Piping Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Reporting to the Piping Discipline Head, the main functions of the role will be to execute designing and drafting activities* Execute assigned design and drafting activities following the instructions are given by the Area Piping Engineer in accordance with the quality system in force within the Discipline, job requirements, and time schedule* Develop plot plan and equipment layouts under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Develop 2D Piping General Arrangement Drawings under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Develop 3D model based on the study layouts under the supervision and following the instructions of Area Piping Engineer according to the established Technical Work Practices* Prepare Isometric sketches for all Stress critical lines with the possible support locations and assist the stress engineer in carrying out stress analysis* Assist, Remodel and Update the model based on the Internal, Client reviews, latest Supplier information, and Isometric checking comments and maintain the clash free model