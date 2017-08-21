About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Piping Designer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Piping Design and Design Compliance leader to ensure Piping systems are developed in accordance with ASME B31.3 / ASME B31.4 / ASME B31.8* Responsible for leading, providing guidance and when required assisting a team of Designers and Engineers on single or multiple "Work Order" type projects* Have a thorough working understanding of Plant Layout, Piping Design, Pipeline Design, Material management, Stress Analysis and Pipe Supports* Ensure "Work Order" type projects are completed in accordance with specifications, within schedule and Budget as specified by the Piping Lead* Identify additional work and where applicable capturing within the Change Control system* Responsible for preparation and approval of project related Piping Documents, Schedules, Drawings, Standards, Procedures and Calculations* Provide input to Project Plans* Record progress, responsible for identifying potential problems and proposing suitable mitigation measures* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

* Relevant qualification in an Engineering Discipline* Capable of handling a heavy workload and performing effectively and efficiently under pressure* Experienced in the FEED phase of projects* Experienced in the use of PDS, SP3D, Microstation and Autocad for design activities. SPR and Navisworks for review activities* Experienced in reviewing stress analysis results and implementing design requirements* Experienced in Pipe Support Selection* Experienced in preparation of and checking of all Piping Deliverables. Typically, Plot Plans, GAs and ISOs* Interdisciplinary Co-ordination in particular with Civil and Structural Engineers

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.