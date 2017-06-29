Company Ably Resources Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 595800 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client - a leading EPC organisation - has an open vacancy for a PIPING ENGINEERING MANAGER to be based in the UAE.



Located in Abu Dhabi, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and professional growth.



In terms of responsibility, the PIPING ENGINEERING MANAGER will be tasked with providing supervision on all Design, Engineering & Technical matters, monitoring project progress and maintaining programs & procedures.



While reporting directly to the Engineering Director, the PIPING ENGINEERING MANAGER's accountabilities will include, but won't be limited to;



*Studies contract documentation and Scope of Work and nominates Engineers for project work.

*Allocates manpower resources to enable efficient effective engineering work to be completed within allocated manpower budget and to approved quality standards.

*Interfaces with the Drafting Office Coordinator to assess and allocate/recruit resources needed to carry out all necessary drafting.

*Undertakes audits of Engineering processes to examine effectiveness and makes recommendations for change where the need is identified or advantage is to be gained.

*Revises discipline specific procedures and makes recommendations to examine effectiveness and makes recommendations for change where the need is identified or advantage is to be gained.



The minimum requirements associated with the role are;



*At least a BSc in a relevant Engineering discipline

*At least 20 years of Oil & Gas industry experience

oAt least 5 of which have been in a similar capacity

*Previous experience in EPC projects is essential

*Must boast Engineering Design (FEED) experience



Please send CVs in Word format

