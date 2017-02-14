About the Role:

Job title: Piping General Foreman

Ref No: 2017-6426

Location: Sullom Voe (Shetland) - Onshore

Project: BP MEOR

Duration: 9 Months (2 x 2 Rotation)

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 50 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Purpose / Role

* To provide safe and effective supervision in line with Company Procedures ensuring that the work scope is completed in line with the Project and schedule requirements.* Key aims and objectives* To co-ordinate and supervise foremen/ labour* To ensure safety procedures are adhered to* To ensure the highest quality of workmanship* Prime responsibilities and duties* Plan & control work activities* Supervise team* Maintain records* Deliver Tool Box Talks* Conduct Meetings* Manage resources* Ensure PTW system adhered to* Ensure time writing for discipline teams is accurate and completed on time* Ensure all systems are built as detailed in the work packs* Ensure job cards are completed and accurate progress reported* Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with AMEC's competency assurance system, CDCA.

Allied occasional duties

* Participate and contribute to Amec Emergency Response process and procedure.* Participate and contribute to Amec Emergency development and training programmes.

Key internal interfaces

* Construction Manager* Construction Superintendent* Project Engineers* Discipline Engineers

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Medical* 4 year apprenticeship or level 2 NVQ equivalent* ONC in an engineering discipline or City and Guilds in a related trade or an NVQ level 3 in a related trade* Amec Mandatory Training, Induction/RA/Etc* Trade background

Desirable:

* S.S.O.W* COSHH* Management NVQ Level 3* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)* Manual Handling* Assessor/verifier qualifications* Accident/Incident investigation

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience in the role of general foreman or similar supervisory role

Desirable:

* Demonstrable offshore experience* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* English - basic essential* Ability to effectively manage resources* Ability to effectively supervise combined piping/mechanical/plating teams* Ability to lead the team* Ability to maintain records* Ability to ensure all systems are built as detailed in the construction work packs* Time writing and keeping accurate records* Ability to manage job cards and report accurate progress* Ability to work the plan* Ability to manage certification documentation.