About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Planner / Scheduler with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

The Planner / Scheduler primary role is to develop and / or review and analyze Levels I, II, III, and IV schedules. Conduct field site visits and write a report that includes the current status of the project, key findings, misalignments between actual and reported progress, and recommendation to be implemented in the field to enhance the current schedule reporting mechanism in the field.

* Know the scope of the planning in the form of the Master Scheduling System, Planning and Scheduling standards and procedures, involving interfaces with all areas of the Company, to verify and fulfill facility requirements* Plan and Schedule, interdepartmental coordination and contact with external agencies, front end planning and program integration / identification, evaluation of project interdependencies, trend and impact analysis development, and maintenance of a Master Project Schedule, resource demand, and utilization assessment at project, department, and corporate levels* Prepare reports, studies and assignments for review by Supervisor and / or Project Manager* Candidate is expected to function at a fully professional level, and solve the majority of assignments independently* Candidate shall function with minimal supervision* Supervise one or more scheduling engineers as required, and participate in orientation and training of junior Saudi Scheduling Analysts, to ensure conformity to Company planning and scheduling procedures and policies

Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's Degree in any Engineering Discipline a recognized and approved program* Minimum of 12 years of experience in project controls, including at least 10 years in Planning and Scheduling* The Planning and Scheduling experience shall be mostly related to the oil and gas industry* Candidate shall have expertise in Primavera (P6) and all elements of Microsoft Office* Candidate shall be flexible to travel to move to site location

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.