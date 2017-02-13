Planner - SN

About the Role:

Due to unprecedented levels of growth and investment in the industry my client, a globally renowned technology pioneer, are looking for an experienced Planner to work out of their state-of-the-art headquarters in Wiltshire on a permanent basis. This multinational engineering business are well known for the comprehensive professional development of their highly-motivated staff.

The successful Planner would be responsible for leading the planning of Engineering R&D, Development, Aftermarket, Overhead and Project activities through to successful completion. This will include the creation of role based costed, resource loaded and detailed base line programmes of work at the order & tender phase.

A significant part of the role will also involve varied forms of analysis including analysis of earned value reports both at project and Engineering portfolio level, cost analysis against baseline, analysis of float and critical path, risk analysis and avoidance of resource bottlenecks, and analysis of internal schedules against specific constraints or agreements.

This Planner position will be absolutely vital in the execution of the performance of engineering deliverables and provide leadership and support to the Project and Engineering team through accurate Project planning.

To apply for this Planner opportunity you must have the following:

- A minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role

- Previous experience with Primavera software for planning

- Some knowledge of or involvement in Engineering environments/disciplines

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Planner to join an exciting, forward thinking company with great career advancement prospects.

This position would provide a salary of £35,000 - £50,000 depending upon experience. This role would also offer benefits including private healthcare, 25 days holiday and company contributed pension up to 6%.

If you would be interested in this position and meet the criteria then please apply immediately or call Seth on 0117 9388 088