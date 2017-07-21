Planning Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Leeds,West Yorkshire,England
Salary 
£35000 to £45000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
606367
Posted on 
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 6:15am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Planning Engineer/Project Planner to join my client on a permanent basis, the client is working on a major long term utilities framework and has a requirement for a project planner with an engineering background



START: ASAP
LOCATION: Leeds, South Leeds

SALARY: £35,000 - £45,000 per annum + Car

Specification - Planning Engineer:

Technical MSP Planning Engineer

5+ Years' experience
Planning Engineer

MSP (Microsoft Project) Experience

Mechanical, electrical or Civil technical background (MEICA bias is preferable)

Site based experience is very beneficial

Previous engineering technical background is most beneficial

Full cradle to grave/design and build projects experience

Waste to Energy, Water, Power, Heavy Engineering Projects background preferable

Happy to work in engineering office and be site based, if required

Any experience working on NEC3 form contract projects is beneficial

The client has a long term opporutnity on a rolling on a major framework, the planning engineer will become an integral part of a growing operation to work on multi-million pound planning projects.