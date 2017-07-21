About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Planning Engineer/Project Planner to join my client on a permanent basis, the client is working on a major long term utilities framework and has a requirement for a project planner with an engineering background





START: ASAP

LOCATION: Leeds, South Leeds

SALARY: £35,000 - £45,000 per annum + Car

Specification - Planning Engineer:



Technical MSP Planning Engineer



5+ Years' experience

Planning Engineer

MSP (Microsoft Project) Experience

Mechanical, electrical or Civil technical background (MEICA bias is preferable)

Site based experience is very beneficial

Previous engineering technical background is most beneficial

Full cradle to grave/design and build projects experience

Waste to Energy, Water, Power, Heavy Engineering Projects background preferable

Happy to work in engineering office and be site based, if required

Any experience working on NEC3 form contract projects is beneficial

The client has a long term opporutnity on a rolling on a major framework, the planning engineer will become an integral part of a growing operation to work on multi-million pound planning projects.