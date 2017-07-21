About the Role:
I am currently looking for a Planning Engineer/Project Planner to join my client on a permanent basis, the client is working on a major long term utilities framework and has a requirement for a project planner with an engineering background
START: ASAP
LOCATION: Leeds, South Leeds
SALARY: £35,000 - £45,000 per annum + Car
Specification - Planning Engineer:
Technical MSP Planning Engineer
5+ Years' experience
Planning Engineer
MSP (Microsoft Project) Experience
Mechanical, electrical or Civil technical background (MEICA bias is preferable)
Site based experience is very beneficial
Previous engineering technical background is most beneficial
Full cradle to grave/design and build projects experience
Waste to Energy, Water, Power, Heavy Engineering Projects background preferable
Happy to work in engineering office and be site based, if required
Any experience working on NEC3 form contract projects is beneficial
The client has a long term opporutnity on a rolling on a major framework, the planning engineer will become an integral part of a growing operation to work on multi-million pound planning projects.