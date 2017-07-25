About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Planning Engineer There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian Market. As a result of this, Project Control Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Review and understand all relevant documentation pertaining to the project including scope of services, project execution plan, proposal / project schedule (including manpower projection plan), conditions of contract* Work within the standard planning / scheduling procedures. Ensure that these procedures fulfil client requirements and develop additional project specific procedures where necessary* Prepare activity plans to accomplish all work required by the procedures and to ensure that sufficient planning resources are provided* Liaise with Client Project Control personnel as necessary* Timely preparation and issue of:* Overall Project Schedule Level 1* Project Schedule Level 2* Project Network Level 3* Schedule Basis Memorandum (SBM)* Manpower Projection Plan* Critical Equipment Lists / Schedules* Progress 'S' Curves and tabulations* Man-hour / Manpower histograms* Short-term look ahead schedules* Monthly progress report including narrative* Ensure that all involved parties participate in preparation of items described above and that they agree to their respective elements and approve documents where necessary* Produce current physical progress reports and final job statistics* Prepare and issue project action reports to Project Manager / Project Control Manager* Maintain accurate schedule and control curves in an updated condition* Analyze schedule trends and produce regular forecasts of schedule performance and issues for project review* Maintain awareness and understanding of relevant systems operated by other departments

Skills / Qualifications

* Bachelor's Degree or higher in field of Engineering or related discipline* 5-8 years experience in Project Planning / Scheduling of Engineering, Procurement, and construction work using Primavera Planning Software and having ability to develop Logic Diagrams* Thorough understanding of contracts* Ability to analyze schedules, progress reporting documents, and forecast trends

