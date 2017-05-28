Company Energy Jobline Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 574488 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: As a result of dynamic growth of ABB in Aleksandrów Lódzki we are currently looking for the right candidate for the position of Planning Manager. The successful candidate will lead and manage the inventory and planning activities for the Local Production Unit together with the team to improve customer service level with optimized inventories.



Tasks:

- Lead and manage the inventory and planning activities for the Local Production Unit together with the team to improve customer service level with optimized inventories;

- Manage a team of production planning to ensure availability of stock according to market demand & customer needs;

- Analyze and develop S&OP and planning process to reduce value chain lead times and to optimize inventory;

- Lead and manage production planning team to reduce the lead times &WIP with optimized capacity;

- Development of planning team with full utilization of workforce & capacity.



Requirements:

- University degree within Logistics;

- Minimum of 3 years in planning of value chain on managerial level in production plant;

- Good knowledge of Sales and Operational Planning /Integrated Business Planning Processes;

- Experience in stock management;

- APICS/ Lean Six Sigma will be an asset;

- Good command of SAP required;

- Understanding of Lean six sigma or relevant is an advantage;

- Fluent English is a must;

- Analytical skills;

- Good managerial skills & practices;

- Systemic thinking.