PLC Controls Engineer - Siemens S7

A market leading systems integrator are currently looking for a PLC based controls engineer.

Based near Coventry, my client are renowned for their PLC based manufacturing systems for a global OEM, specializing in end of line manufacture and body in white, they are consistently looking to improve and develop PLC software to ensure continued business from their clients. With an excellent reputation and a right first time attitude, they truly value their employees and their continued development and this has been one of the corner stones of the success of the business.

Your Tasks will involve reviewing concept specifications for adherence to company standards, Plant and high uptime process requirements as well as write and fault find PLC programs, Siemens S5, S7. You will require an ability to modify supplied PLC programs to the best effect for the plant as well as maintain latest files on back-up system.

Outside of this you will be working closely with the customer team, Plant production, Industrial engineering quality and Maintenance to achieve the right solution and support production breakdowns, working with maintenance engineers to resolve issues.

The ultimate goal is to continuously improve Control systems for cycle time and reliability and continue to build working relationships with nominated suppliers in detail to achieve an efficient maintainable process, setting standards for programming logic on PLC and Robotic systems

A relevant candidate for this position will have academic qualifications to HNC or equivalent diploma and a thorough understanding of production requirements

The software they use is Siemens S5, S7 PLC programs so you will need to be conversant as well as have the ability to communicate effectively at all levels. There will also be requirements to travel throughout the UK and Europe as and when required.

Salary on offer for this position is up £50,000 with a bonus that is 50/50 company and personal performance.

If you would be interested in applying for this role then please do so by clicking on the link provided or contacting Marcus Mighty at Huxley Engineering.

Looking forward to hearing from you.