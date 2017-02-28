PLC Engineer

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Wolverhampton,West Midlands,England
Salary
£25 to £30 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
529179
Posted on
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 - 9:08am
About the Role:
A major OEM client of mine based in Wolverhampton is urgently looking for 2 PLC Engineers to help them grow a team to assist with their client's manufacturing facilities. The role will be on a contract basis for 18 months and then may be offered a permanent role.
Key skills
-Candidate must have their own license for Siemens S7
-Win CC
-Automotive experience
Bonus skill
-Experience with Kuka robotics
If you are interested in this position please send your CV and a telephone number ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
Apply