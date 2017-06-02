PMI Analyst

About the Role:

* Validate ownership, property and production information related to our core business processes. This includes review of all leases and related contracts captured in Quorum Land System and how to obtain and apply that information.* Responsible for the creation, revision and maintenance of PRA/SAP, PMI and QLS records which will include JOA numbers, ventures, cost centers, JV records and non-verified DOIs. This role is also responsible for creating the accounting notice record, issuing the revised DOI list and updating the Database.* Support and responsiveness to our Finance colleagues by making available ownership to allow for accurate and timely processing of production volumes, production revenue, and joint interest billing.* Clearly and effectively communicate with both internal and external business partners as well as property owners to obtain needed information and/or documents or to convey information.* Adhere to internal document management process to ensure correspondence, instruments, records, and all other data are filed, imaged and indexed appropriately for retrieval and analysis.* Alignment with company needs to monitor and measure business activities and to continuously improve our business processes.* Contribute to and support LEAN practices in all aspects of the role as the Company moves toward a distinctive LEAN culture which is a foundation block for BPEI in 2020.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.