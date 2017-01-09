Policy Officer

About the Role:

***Town Planning Policy Officers// //12 Month Contract***

Good Afternoon,

My client based in a Home County is urgently looking for Policy Officers on a contract basis on a 12 month contract. The position is offering 37 hours a week with the option of working from home two days a week or working a compressed 4 day week.

The essential experience required is experience dealing with local plans. Candidates must be RTPI qualified and local authority experience is beneficial.

If you are interested in the above role or know anyone that might be, please send over your CV and I will give you a call to discuss the role in more detail.

Regards

Patrick