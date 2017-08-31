About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Portfolio Manager, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities include:

Apply extensive technical and/or commercial experience in order to Develop portfolio management options consistent with strategic objectives of the organisation and the shareholder, Work with Executive Management to define portfolio management plans, Lead/execute on portfolio A&D activities, including management of external support as and when required

Act as a focal point for A&D approaches from other companies, and advisor banks

Grow an already extensive network of contacts in order to facilitate

Manage process for bringing key investment/commercial decisions forward for Executive Management and Board support/authorisation

Provide support on technical and/or commercial issues on individual assets as and when required

Support the annual Business Planning process



Skills & Experience:

Relevant Degree and Technical Education covering oil and gas E&P

Track record of A&D deal execution

Demonstrable industry networks with Peers from other Operators and stakeholders

Proven oil and gas experience ideally gained in an operating environment and across a broad range of functions (preferably including operations, commercial, business, mergers and acquisitions, and project management);

Excellent communication and influencing skills;



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916109.





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.