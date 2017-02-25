Ports & Marine Transportation Construction Manager - Virginia Beach, VA

About the Role:

This Ports & Maritime Transportation Construction Manager will join our growing team in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area, but will spend the majority of their time working in the field at our client's various projects. Our construction management opportunities provide you with the opportunity to work on exciting and engaging transportation projects. You will utilize your knowledge of project delivery concepts, practices and procedures to complete your assigned tasks in a team environment.Various tasks, responsibilities and contributions will include but not be limited to:• Provide management support to Project Manager for assigned projects• Supervise field staff that may include inspectors, assistant resident engineers, construction materials testers and administrative personnel• Lead the construction team through the duration of all phases of the construction project• Act as secondary client contact for all project-field activities• Conduct pre-construction conferences• Conduct progress meetings, review work progress, perform schedule reviews and conduct construction coordination• Organize and direct all construction-related activities to ensure project is constructed in accordance with design, budget and schedule• Ensure all construction is in compliance with design specifications• Maintain official project log and documentation files• Assist with implementation of the project safety program• Provide issue resolution arising from the inspection process or from contract administration• Implement change orders, and process requests for information on behalf of the owner

• Bachelor of Science degree in applicable discipline (civil, construction management, or similar)

• Minimum of 8 years’ experience

• Experience with the administrative, contractual, inspection, business aspects of the construction process within the transportation market

• FE registration

• Work experience required within the port & maritime market including the construction of piers, quay structures, wharves, container facilities, and other harbor/marine facilities

• Must be able to use Microsoft Office, Primavera scheduling software, and ClaimDigger software



• CCM (Certified Construction Manager) from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA)• Master's in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or other applicable engineering discipline• Virginia, Maryland, or the District of Columbia Department of Transportation work experience is preferred (especially bridge experience). Other state DOT's will be considered