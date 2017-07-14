Possessions Planner

About the Role:

My client is seeking a Possessions Planner to join a project based in the South East of England, on a large rail programme. The role would suit a reputable Possessions Planner with strong industry experience.

Requirements:
- Able to prepare safety critical documentation which is in line with railway group standards

- Planning and possession/project arrangements

- Able to use PPS system and to submit possession request forms

- Liaise directly with project managers.

- Assist in the preparation of entitlement submissions

- Must be able to produce tender information and possession or haulage schedules

- Experience putting together master possession schedules

- Experienced with evaluating and analysing access logistics and requirement

- Identify project risks / opportunities and participate in the management process

To apply for this role, please email your CV

