About the Role:
My client is seeking a Possessions Planner to join a project based in the South East of England, on a large rail programme. The role would suit a reputable Possessions Planner with strong industry experience.
Requirements:
- Able to prepare safety critical documentation which is in line with railway group standards
- Planning and possession/project arrangements
- Able to use PPS system and to submit possession request forms
- Liaise directly with project managers.
- Assist in the preparation of entitlement submissions
- Must be able to produce tender information and possession or haulage schedules
- Experience putting together master possession schedules
- Experienced with evaluating and analysing access logistics and requirement
- Identify project risks / opportunities and participate in the management process
