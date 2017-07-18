About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Pressure Systems Technical Authority, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure Pressure System Management Policies, Philosophies and Strategies are defined and implemented utilising recognised best practice for the company

Develop and maintain Degradation Risk Assessment documentation for input to Pressure Systems WSoE and RBI Schemes.

Drive continuous improvement to existing integrity management strategies.

Provide early warning to Asset Management Teams of any threats to operation resulting from findings of Pressure Systems Integrity Management activities.

Actively mentor and facilitate the personal development of the personnel within the Integrity Management Group.



Qualifications:

Chartered Engineer or equivalent qualification and demonstrable experience in the field of Pressure Systems Engineering and Integrity Management.

Accredited Bachelors or Honours degree in engineering or technology, or equivalent.



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 915167





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.