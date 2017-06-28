Principal Design Safety Engineer

About the Role:

Workscope

* Preparing and executing process safety activities and deliverables including HSE Philosophies, HSE Plans, consequence modelling, HAZOP, HAZID and SIL* Writing Health and Safety Plans and Philosophies* Reviewing project documentation* Conducting safety studies and risk assessments both qualitative and quantitative* Conducting process safety reviews and audits* Participating in HAZOP, HAZIDs and SIL reviews, sometimes as Chairman* Overseeing all process safety issues and deliverables primarily during the FEED and the detailed design phases of projects* Meeting project deadlines and milestones for deliverables* Liaising with project management and client* Interpret process safety related legislation and standards* Conduct technical work within budgetary and time constraints

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree in an Engineering discipline, preferably Chemical or Process Engineering* Membership of a recognised professional institution* Experience within an engineering contractor or consultancy, operator, or other relevant organisation* Experience of working in the process industry and energy, oil and gas, refining and petrochemical sectors* Past experience of working on Saudi Aramco projects would be beneficial* Exhibit a broad experience of a range of process safety topics and be able to demonstrate understanding across these topics* Excellent verbal and written communication skills* Good Microsoft Office skills and general computing skills* Experience working across multiple business sectors