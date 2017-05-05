Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Singapore


Job Type
Contract
Category
Designer Jobs
Job ID
554993
Posted on
Thursday, May 4, 2017 - 11:19pm
About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Principal Electrical Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Electrical Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.
* Report to the Lead Electrical Engineer / Discipline Head
* Execute assigned work in accordance with the applicable Project Procedure and Standards, including Foster Wheeler and/or Project Procedures on Safety and Quality Control, within the manhours, cost budgets and the project schedule targets
* Input the required design data into electrical index as per the defined structure and format
* Carry out cable sizing and lighting illumination calculations, cable tray routing drawings
* Prepare cable schedules, interconnection diagrams, lighting and small power layout drawings
* Prepare electrical installation detail drawings, electrical MTO's, and earthing layout drawings
* Prepare material requisitions for bulk materials and technical bid evaluations
* Prepare lightning protection system layout drawings
* Prepare specification for electrical installation and test procedures
* Prepare subcontract requisition for electrical installation work
* Review suppliers' documents
* Site checking and verification
* 3D Modelling for cable trays and panels
* Construction supervision, testing and commissioning support
