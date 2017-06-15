Principal Electrical Engineer

About the Role:

* Electrical discipline expert for international codes and standards and their application* High level of competency with respect to system studies, protection and control schemes* Ability to engineer safe and reliable distribution system design to Company / Client practices* Strong understanding of plant design and equipment layout* Plan and manage electrical work scope* Liaise with clients on technical matters* Coordinate with suppliers via the procurement team, approve supplier documentation, perform FATs* Provide office based construction and commissioning support* Facilitate work share project execution with our associated offices* Provide technical support and prepare Technical Work Practices (TWPs) and Standards* Provide developmental guidance and mentoring to others* Carry out technical cold eyes reviews and audits* Ensure that the results of development work and experience on projects are fully utilised within the Discipline (lessons learnt)

* A degree in Electrical Engineering, or related subject* Chartered Engineer status* A proven track record in the following project phases: concept studies, FEED, Detailed Engineering (EPC) and PMC* Computer literate with excellent written and verbal communication skills

