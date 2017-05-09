Principal Estimator

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $125000 to $140000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 561178 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Position Summary:



Experienced estimating professional with construction background to lead and align project teams in pursuit of high quality capital cost estimates. Responsible for developing large project EPC estimates for client investment decisions and competitive lump sum proposals. Must be able to interface with partners, working in both multi-office and JV project environments. Role is central to supporting the development of the company Estimating growth and core competency initiatives.



Minimum Qualifications:



• Bachelor Degree (equivalent experience considered), with a minimum of 8 years of Estimating experience in the Petrochemical and/or Oil & Gas industries.



• Minimum of 8 years of experience in Construction Estimating, in the domestic market (Global markets considered a plus)



• Skilled in preparation of conceptual and detailed estimates.



• Advanced computer skills, particularly in Microsoft Office, AspenTech Capital Cost Estimator (ACCE).



• Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.







Value Added Experience:



• Previous experience with API 620 & 625 tanks would be considered a valuable contribution to the group but is not required.



• Previous experience with partner relationships, working in both multi-office and JV project environments would be considered a valuable contribution to the group but is not required.



• Previous experience developing processes and procedures would be value added but not required.



• Previous experience developing estimating training programs would be value added but not required.



Candidates must be authorized to work in the US. No visa sponsorship will be provided.



