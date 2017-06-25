About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Principal Estimator with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Understand the AmecFW and Project specific estimating procedures and develop the estimate methodology to be applied* Plan the activities to timely deliver the estimate, in accordance with the project milestones* Develop cost of equipment* Coordinate and provide assistance and guidance to subordinates, review respective outputs* Build working relationships and communicate effectively with all other functions, particularly where input to estimating is essential* Take part in and liaise with Client's representative on estimating topics

Qualifications:

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in a technical discipline Engineering

* Over 12 years' experience in Estimation in Principal / Lead position with Engineering Contractor for major Oil & Gas Projects* Knowledge of special application estimation software packages* Experience in Aramco Projects or GCC Regional projects are preferred.

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.