Principal Integrity Management Consultant

About the Role:
The Role:
As an Asset Integrity Management Consultant for our client you will be responsible for:
* The provision, quality and timely delivery of all work based on clients agreed briefs and targets
* You will be expected to take a pro-active role in developing and securing new business and also provide input to the development of products for the group.
* Your preferred working style will be facilitative, participative and process driven.
* You will be expected to follow all company policies and procedures and take part in personal development and training as appropriate.
* This work will often take place on the client's sites, UK & Overseas both onshore and offshore.
* The role will require the ability to solve a wide range of challenging problems on behalf of the client, delivering cost effective, optimum, value add solutions.
The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Qualified to degree level or equivalent in an appropriate technical discipline
* Current chartered membership
* An excellent safety record
* Energetic and highly motivated as this is a rapidly expanding division
* Experience of developing and maintaining excellent client relationships on an internal or external (client) basis
* Ability to develop the business through the marketing and sale of services, e.g. industry presentations / workshops, participating in industry working groups, client meetings / presentations, development of proposals and contractual negotiations
* Able to manage projects effectively including contractual, budgetary, technical and resource aspects
* Have commercial awareness
* Able to work and communicate effectively at all levels within a client's organisation
* Experience of facilitating and delivering improvement/change projects, which focus on equipment
integrity/engineering reliability/legislative compliance/maintenance practices
*
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.