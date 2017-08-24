About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Principal Mechanical Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in three different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Complete responsibility for Static Equipment issues and deliverables on projects at all stages of the design process. While the primary focus will be on Static equipment, the successful candidate will be a well-rounded Mechanical Engineer with an ability to adapt and handle various mechanical equipment types, such as rotating / package equipment, as workload dictates* Prepare design calculations for new pressure vessels and heat exchangers using PV Elite* Re-rate reports and calculations for existing vessels and exchangers* Prepare of Equipment Technical Specifications / Material Requisitions, such as Mechanical Specification and Mechanical Data Sheet* Technical evaluation / clarification of pressure vessel and heat exchanger vendor bids, plus the technical bid evaluation reports to support order placement* Project technical support and familiarity with risk assessments, design reviews, constructability and HAZOPs* Review / comment of vendor documentation* Management of vendors in conjunction with procurement engineer* Liaise with multi-discipline project team, client, PMC and vendors* Coach / mentor less experienced engineers* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advice on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

* Engineering degree in Mechanical discipline with a minimum of 15 years' experience* Extensive design experience, primarily in a contracting, operating or consultancy environment, working with pressure vessels and heat exchangers* Extensive experience designing pressure vessels and heat exchangers* Experience of mentoring / coaching less experienced engineers and / or acting in a capacity as Lead Engineer* Experience within a contractor, operator or consultancy on refinery, petrochemical, pharmaceutical or oil & gas projects* Experience of HTRI thermal design is preferred though not essential* Chartered Engineer or actively working towards achieving Chartered status* Knowledge of International Codes applicable to Process Plant fabrication and design (ASMEIX, ASME VIII, ASME B31.3, API521, BS5500, etc.)

