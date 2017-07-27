Principal Mechanical Engineer (Rotating Specialist)

About the Role:

You will join the Mechanical Engineering Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for mechanical equipment for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Department consists of Rotating, Static and Packaged Equipment and Mechanical Handling sub-disciplines and also the HVAC and Metallurgy disciplines. Engineering positions typically involve the selection, specification, design and requisitioning of mechanical equipment. Design positions generally involve space modelling of HVAC equipment or Mechanical Handling routes and volumes, together with some calculation and documentation elements, e.g. equipment weights and sizes or handling methodology.



Project



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.



Key Responsibilities



Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures.

Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work.

Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation.

Deputise for Mechanical Manager as required.

Provide technical assistance to Business Development strategies, activities and initiatives.

Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor.

Ensure Delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria.

Ensure technical integrity of all discipline deliverables on the project.

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.



Role Requirements



Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.

Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution.

Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs.

Experienced in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.

Experienced in controlling all aspects of discipline design including some multi-discipline aspects.

Highly experienced in quality control/safety/environmental methods and quality assurance/safety/environmental procedures for engineering.

Highly experienced in producing man-hour and material estimates for all discipline activities.

Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project.



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



