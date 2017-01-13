Principal OLE Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Kingdom Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 515679 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Principal Engineer will operate as part of the Engineering and Technologies business unit of in Liverpool, although may be required to travel to sites around the UK and overseas.

Our Liverpool office focusses on the delivery of electrification engineering projects.

For the right person, this role could be located in our Derby office.



Principal Engineers are responsible for the technical delivery of engineering and are experts in their chosen discipline, in this case Overhead Line Electrification.

A Principal Engineer may be involved in the delivery of engineering on live projects, engaged in work winning or technical development.



In this role, the Principal Engineer will report to a Senior Engineering Manager or Engineering Manager. The Principal Engineer may be appointed as the "Contractors Responsible Engineer" (CRE) or the Project Manager of a design project as the need arises.



The Principal Engineer leads the technical and engineering aspects of an engineering project has a strong combination of technical, innovation and leadership attributes, focusing on:



Design Engineering drawing and document production in Overhead Line Equipment

Technical Assurance including requirements capture, verification and validation techniques

Innovative, accurate and high quality technical solutions

Problem solving in rail environment

The technical Leadership of People including providing training

To act as CRE



