About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Principal Piping Designer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Detailed knowledge and proven application in all general piping design / layout aspects* Conversant in materials of construction, functions and impact of stress analysis, insulation, installed instruments commonly used* Thorough understanding of common equipment and capable of routing all major process and utility piping in accordance with P&IDs and project standards, including the impact of specific service conditions on piping design (e.g. vibration, two-phase slug flow)* Experienced in more complex piping systems such as lined and jacketed pipe and impact of material supply and fabrication on piping design* Skilled in pipe support selection and capable of preparing SPS designs* Takes a hands-on and lead role with responsibility for all piping design and layout in an assigned area including; setting piping layout concepts, assuring quality and consistency and ensuring that safety, operation, maintenance and construction requirements are incorporated* Support a cost focussed approach to plant layout and piping design such that installed and operational costs are minimised

Supervising production and carrying out various piping activities and preparation of deliverables as identified in the Functional Competencies as necessary on their appointed project

Signing and checking of drawings and documents in accordance with correct procedures

Ensuring engineering and design quality, technical accuracy of drawings, material quantities, etc

Execution of assigned work in accordance with applicable contract procedures and client and projects standards

Adhering to Amec Foster Wheeler engineering procedures for design safety and adopting safe attitudes towards engineering design and raising features affecting the safety and integrity of the project with appropriate authorities

Conceptualisation and implementation of all piping CAD functions to extract deliverables with appropriate details on their appointed project

* Ideally holding membership/s of professional institutes* Gained in-depth engineering experience in the world class process plant / or power industry, working in a project environment for a major contracting company* Project experience of working in a variety of critical projects including grassroots, brownfield and revamp types and at least have proven expertise in one type/phase of industry* Proven experience of leading large design teams for production* Site experience on a number of design and construction based site assignments* Have experience in handling critical piping design issues, developing layouts for complex plants and clear understanding of interdependence of piping disciplines* Experienced and proficient in using intelligent CAD systems for various types of projects

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.