Principal Plant Layout Engineer

About the Role:

Technical Design Ability - Responsible for setting the project design basis for plant layout and piping design, influential in setting the layout concept and approving the developed design. Would be expected to be developing an interest in a specialist industry area (e.g. upstream, midstream, downstream, modularisation). In addition has thorough knowledge of all aspects of plant layout and piping design. Takes a hands-on and lead role with responsibility for plant layout and piping design in an assigned area including; setting plant layout concepts, assuring quality and consistency and ensuring that safety, operation, maintenance and construction requirements are incorporated. Maintain a cost focussed approach to plant layout and piping design such that installed and operational costs are minimised, whilst also ensuring that safety, operational, maintenance and constructability requirements are appropriately addressed supported with sound documented reasoning.

Technical Expertise - A respected member of the group, who is securely confident in their discipline. Experienced in setting a structured design basis, undertaking the conceptual plant layout and piping design, production of project standards and well-structured narrative. Proven track record in leading the conceptual phases of the plant layout, piping design and production effort. Confident in undertaking plant layout in critical and novel plant areas.

Technical - Design Basis - Sets project layout design basis, produces project standards and assures design basis is maintained through subsequent phases through well-structured narrative. Identifies, quantifies and produces project specific piping technical instructions for use by the piping and layout design team to achieve technical consistency and quality in plant layout and piping design.

