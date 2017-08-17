About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Principal Process Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

* Carry out process engineering design activities, following client standards and procedures to schedule and budget as advised by the project line manager* Develop, review, and take responsibility for the accuracy of detailed calculations, process engineering datasheets and drawings to specify the process engineering requirements of our projects* Supervise the work of your assigned reports on the project* Remain up to date with the latest technical developments in your fields of expertise* Demonstrate, provide and develop appropriate technical solutions for specific project issues* Provide technical expertise and support to business winning activity as required* Review and audit process engineering activity on projects and support internal development and continuous improvement activity as required* Ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets using sound technical knowledge and decision making skills* Mentor, coach and develop junior staff* Ensure Amec Foster Wheeler and Client Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality procedures are followed and that a high standard of safety is achieved in all associated work* Lead, coordinate and motivate small teams, plan work and provide clear technical direction* Balance commercial and technical risk using acquired commercial acumen* Seek the opportunity for corporate and project improvement and developing solutions

* Degree in Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 15 years relevant experience* Previous EPC / PMC experience and a minimum of 10 years' experience in onshore gas processing / gas plant* Experience on the US Unconventional Gas and/or shale fields would be highly beneficial* Standard modular design gas processing equipment for typical shale gas volumes, to include Gas dehydration (TEG, MEG, etc.), Condensate Stabilization, Amine System, pumping systems and compressor systems* Experience with common utilities typical for small shale gas volumes, to include skidded Instrument Air packages 200HP or smaller, diesel generation in 0.5MW or smaller, chemical injection in 10k wellhead service* Commonly applied Sulphur removal technologies and how they are used for varying concentrations of Sulphur, to include Merox, Sulfatreat, Clause unit and tail gas treatment* Upstream produced water disposal, to include cleanup and reinjection, evaporation pond design or other treat and recycle technologies* NGL recovery technologies and their application in an upstream, field environment as well as an optimized gas processing plant application* Fixed bed mol sieve technology (dehydration and/or mercury removal). Other highly engineered gas plant processing equipment, to include demethanizer, de-ethanizer, NRU* Wellhead production equipment and multiphase wellhead separation facilities* Proven process engineering design experience with technical safety and environmental aspects* Flowline design with expertise in high aromatic condensate and/or sour gas fluids. Experience with nonmetallic pipelines in either of these services is a plus* Unconventional Oil and Gas development experience preferred* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organizational awareness. Ability to impact and influence cross-discipline team members* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives. Display analytical and innovation skills to manage new technology