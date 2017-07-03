About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Principal Project Engineer with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry. He will work as Lead Project Engineer for Industrial Support Facilities scope of work on an O&G project.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Ensure that the content and objective of the Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality Policy and the Information Security policies are implemented and understood by all supervised staff* Coordinate engineering activities across the whole Project* Deliver project engineering scope for the whole project as per schedule and be compliant to Company and Project quality requirements* Ensure that each member of the Project Engineering team is delivering according to their job description and the correct application of FWs Quality system as it relates to Project Engineering* Monitor Project Engineering man-hour budget

Skills / Qualifications:

* Graduate in Engineering (Essential) Civil Engineering preferred* Post Graduate in Engineering (Desirable)* Membership in Professional Organizations (Desirable)* A minimum of 15 years of experience in Engineering environment with lead role for 5 years in execution of Infrastructure Facilities in O & G Project (Essential)* Ability to lead medium teams in a multi discipline task force based engineering / Lumpsum services environment* Proven expertise in FEED and EPC Engineering execution including Field Engineering in Project execution (Desirable)* Expertise in Design Reviews (Desirable)

