Process Commissioning Engineer

Huxley Engineering
Milton Keynes,Buckinghamshire,England
Contract
Engineering Jobs
523379
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:25am
About the Role:

I am recruiting for a Process Biased Commissioning Engineer to be based in Milton Keynes working on a Waste to Energy project. The role is likely to start in the next 2 weeks. Ideal candidates will have experience of the following:



* Anaerobic Digestion
* Energy from Waste (EFW) Experience
* Waste water / sewage
* Odour control
* Centrifuges
* Chemical Process Engineering
* Complete the commissioning plan and commissioning program

Please reply with your up to date CV and I will give you a call to discuss the role in more details.

