About the Role:

My client is looking fora Process Control Expert. My client is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. This role will be based in Antwerp, Belgium and involves travelling for several weeks globally, working on a number of different plants. To be considered for this role, my client is looking for a suitable Process Control Expert who:

* Has 5 years or more Process Control experience.* Strong knowledge and experience of using both DCS and SIS systems.* Has the ability to tune loops and troubleshoot loops.* Commissioning experience.* Fluent in English.