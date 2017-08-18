Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Antwerpen
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614568
Posted on
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 9:57am
About the Role:
My client is looking fora Process Control Expert. My client is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. This role will be based in Antwerp, Belgium and involves travelling for several weeks globally, working on a number of different plants. To be considered for this role, my client is looking for a suitable Process Control Expert who:
* Has 5 years or more Process Control experience.
* Strong knowledge and experience of using both DCS and SIS systems.
* Has the ability to tune loops and troubleshoot loops.
* Commissioning experience.
* Fluent in English.
