Process Control Expert

Vivid Resourcing
Antwerpen
Contract
Engineering Jobs
614568
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 9:57am
About the Role:

My client is looking fora Process Control Expert. My client is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. This role will be based in Antwerp, Belgium and involves travelling for several weeks globally, working on a number of different plants. To be considered for this role, my client is looking for a suitable Process Control Expert who:



* Has 5 years or more Process Control experience.
* Strong knowledge and experience of using both DCS and SIS systems.
* Has the ability to tune loops and troubleshoot loops.
* Commissioning experience.
* Fluent in English.