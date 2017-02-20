About the Role:

Process Controls Engineer to work for a client who specialise in energy from waste based in the South!

My client are a small but fast growing company working on some big energy from waste projects and due to growth in the company have an urgent need for a Process Controls Engineer to lead their software controls system. This is perfect for a candidate with waste sector experience.

You will be required to design, develop and support the maintenance of the Process Control Systems and Instrumentation (currently Rockwell PLC, HMI and 4-20mA based) of Modular energy from waste plants + functional design and specification of the systems.

From a skills perspective you will have previous exposure to design, development and maintenance of Process Controls for fluid processes (water and biogas), configuring of PLCs using ladder logic, and configuring of HMI's for intuitive operator use.

Please contact David James for more details.

