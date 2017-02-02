Company Spencer Ogden Location Francescas Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523835 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - Nuclear



Scope of work:

Experience in design around P&ID's for full context systems. Responsible for system descriptions. Descriptions of operations. Design detail logistics diagram.

Must be experience with CAO2000 ( any level / version )

Nuclear project based in UK but being run from France.

High potential of extension.



Please note, all engineers without CAO2000 experience will not be considered for this role.



