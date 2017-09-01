About the Role:

The Process Engineer will integrate operational engineering multi-disciplines teams delivering projects at various phases, from FEED to commissioning, or in assistance to Plant Operation in the UK.

The assignments will be on projects:

- Deliver and manage technical studies,

- Design of chemical processes, from strategic and conceptual phases to detailed design and construction & commissioning phase support. Typical deliverables will be issued: technical note, substantiation notes, process flow diagrams, process flow-sheets (chemical and radiological), P&IDs, specifications for instrumentation, automations, equipment and sampling, hazards and malfunctions management,

- Technical studies related to waste management: waste retrieval and conditioning, waste route and final package, definition of best options and techniques available, and overall decontamination, decommissioning and dismantling strategies, technologies and processes,

- Technical networking within Fuel Cycle, including D&D experts.



The individual will have at least 5 years' experience and a relevant Master degree. They will also have worked on UK nuclear sites with a strong knowledge of UK regulations on waste. They will have a strong ability to deliver commercially efficient solutions. In return, we offer a competitive salary and benefits package (pensions and Healthcare scheme).



The Company:

Our client provides its customers with very high added-value solutions, products, technologies and services in mining, uranium chemistry, uranium enrichment, used fuel recycling, logistics, dismantling, and fuel cycle engineering. These fuel cycle activities are of strategic importance to both the French nuclear sector and all customers operating reactors worldwide.

Ranking amongst the top three in the world in each of its areas of activity, The client has a revenue profile which is balanced b



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Competencies:

- Degree in Chemical or Process Engineering, or other relevant degree,

- Member of relevant professional body (desirable),

- Demonstrable experience of engineering design (development, FEED, detailed design, technical

specification, documentation review from supply chain) and engineering team management in the

nuclear industry or other regulated sectors,

- Demonstrable experience of waste management (retrieval and conditioning processes for interim or

long-term storage) and of liquid and gas treatment processes,

- Recognised Subject Matter Expert (SME) (desirable),

- Experience of delivering D&D projects for Sellafield or Magnox sites (desirable).

Behavioural Competencies:

- Ability to understand complex issues and deliver solutions,

- Good communicator, team player and leader,

- Good organisation skills,

- Effective integration with multiple teams and the overall project,

- Quality and results oriented.



