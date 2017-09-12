Process Engineer

About the Role:

Role Overview



You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.



Project



Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.



Key Responsibilities



Execute engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)

Maintain the required technical quality of work

Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process

Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and procedures

Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review

Maintain good communication with the client

Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures



Role Requirements



Bachelors degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject

Competent in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation

Competent in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline

Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs

Competent in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work

Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities.

Able to technically direct design personnel within discipline



If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.