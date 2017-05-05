About the Role:

Urgently searching for a Process Engineer for an Oil and Gas company in San Antonio, TX.

This will be an initial contract with the potential to be long-term.

The location will be located in San Antonio so candidates must be local or willing to relocate.

The Process Engineer is accountable for providing process engineering support to central facilities, well pads, and gathering systems within assigned asset. The Process Engineer will respond to facility upsets, evaluate and develop engineered solutions, and execute where appropriate to improve operations. They will also support Construction & Maintenance personnel during execution and commissioning activities.

The position is part of the Facilities Operation Support Team within the Engineering, Construction, & Maintenance Department. The position is expected to act as the Process Engineering focal point within the Team (and others as required) providing direction, support, and design for facility work.

Expected to develop and work within agreed budgets and original schedules. Where deviations occur, it is expected variances will be explainable. Provides updates to Project Scheduler and where a schedule concern is identified will work to develop solutions to address. For all aspects of the position, a clear expectation exists to follow industry best practices and norms, but also to challenge accepted practice and look for ways to obtain maximum availability & cost efficiency while maintaining a high level of safety integrity.

Responsibilities:

* Provides and/or coordinates process support for the engineering design, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of field projects.* Provide high quality engineering support, act as mentor for junior engineers.* Works closely with field Production Superintendents, Supervisors, and Facility Engineers to solve operational problems and determine ways to improve process, safety, and reliability. Runs HYSYS so that process performance design checks can be completed to maximize processing efficiency and system throughput.* Support delivery of work packages to Construction by New Facilities Engineering Team and others as required.* Participates in the continuous development of safe work practices/operating procedures and promotes environmental stewardship through example. Provides technical support to assist in maintaining the plant Process Safety Management (PSM) Program.* Provide engineering support during project construction and commissioning.* Ensure project close-outs occur in a timely manner and document Lessons learned to ensure incorporation in future projects.* Learn and fully understand facility operations and participates in efforts as required to increase efficiency and improve gas and liquid product value. Sets operating parameters to optimize processes and ensures control & instrumentation within the process systems are compatible.

Experience

The minimum requirements for this role are:

* A 4 year Chemical or Process Engineering Degree from accredited university* 5 or more years of facility design, operations, and maintenance experience within upstream oil and gas plays* Experienced in project management practices* Experience with process modelling software (HYSYS, Pipesim, etc.)* Strong relationship builder and effective communicator* Ability to manage multiple activities and remain calm in a high pressure working environment

If qualified and interested, please apply.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935