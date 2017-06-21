About the Role:
The Role:
The Process Engineer will have the responsibility:
Support key initiatives & deliverables related to equipment strategies:
* High Priority Piping
* Soil to Air Interface Piping
* Fixed Equipment Strategies etc.
Provide troubleshooting assistance and mentoring to operations support personnel
Unit optimization
Field tours/checks as required to support work activities
About Fircroft:
