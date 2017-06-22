Process Engineer

About the Role:

MISSION

- To follow in coordination with Process Lead Engineer, engineering activities related to process matters, as detailed below to ensure the contractors execute the Project as per COMPANY optimum requirements, with required level of quality, safety and with respect of environment, within the agreed time schedule and cost

. To provide support to Process Team Lead Engineers in the review of Process Engineering deliverables including: Heat & Material Balances, Process Flow Diagrams, Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams, Logic Diagrams, Equipment Datasheets, Design Criteria and other process documents issued by Basic Engineering Contractor(s)

. To provide support and follow-up of dedicated process studies

. To perform process simulations and heat and material balances calculations

. To participate in analysis of data from Equipment Qualification test programs

. To participate in technical reviews (HAZID, HAZOP, PTR, etc.) and follow-up implementation of corrective actions related to process issues

. To contribute to the evolution of tools and work methods

. To prepare reports and presentations that communicate current status of work

. To performs other similar or related duties as and when assigned by the Process Lead Engineer.

- To ensure that the Plant Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for process matters complies with the project particular specification, the contract documentation and the logistic constrains

- To ensure Plant process engineering consistency, constructability, operability and flexibility that implies coordination with process team and other specialties and Project entities

- To coordinate the application of "good enough" design, challenge FEED Contractors, monitor and promote cost saving solutions in the framework of the optimisation study, in particular in relationship with the process arrangement and sizing, the sparing selection and the technical referential application

- To participate in technical meetings and reviews during FEED execution: to provide support and expertise and contribution with regards to his discipline

- To liaise with the Process Lead Engineer, other engineering specialist(s) and Operations as required when coordinating COMPANY comments on the units/documents relevant of process engineering (PIDs, PDSs, flare study, etc.)

- To ensure proper reporting, highlighting critical issues to the Process Lead Engineer and proposing remedial actions

- To contribute to improve the project lessons learnt and personnel skills

- To contribute to the improvement of the working methods and tools within the speciality

- To support activities with COMPANY Corporate Head Office to get validation and approval of the proposed derogations on General Specifications GS-EP-ECP



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

CONTRACTOR shall demonstrate Working Knowledge and experience with process design tools such as simulation programs calculation sheets and oil and gas engineering documents.

CONTRACTOR's experience in process engineering services : 10 to 15 years minimum.

CONTRACTOR's experience in Oil and Gas : 5 to 10 years minimum.

Fluency in English is required to perform the SERVICE.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.