About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Process Engineer to work on the PMC phase of the Fadhili Gas Plant project. This assignment has a duration of twelve months and will be based on a remote site, 60km north of Jubail.

* Analyze project specifications and proposal* Contribute to development / review of refinery schemes, design parameters, design methodologies etc.* Prepare and / or review of the process design related deliverable prepared by the contractor or technology licensor including but not limited to: Process Design Basis, Simulations and Process Calculations, PFDs and Heat & Material Balance, Process Description, Process Control Schemes, Process and Utility P&IDs, Equipment & Instrumentation Datasheets, Utilities and Chemicals Consumption Summaries, Relief Load Summary and Flare Header Sizing calculations, Performance Guarantees, Performance Test Run Procedure etc., Operating Manuals, Pre-commissioning and commissioning procedures* Provide technical expertise on review of process related documents and drawings generated by EPC contractor / Technology Licensor* Participate in design reviews e.g. PFD & P&ID reviews, 3D model review, HAZOP etc.* Provide support to all process related project activities, from engineering to start-up, as required* Participate in pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up activities and performance test* Interface with other engineering disciplines and design team(s)* Report own activities within studies, project and / or operations management* Liaise with head office Process Engineers to ensure critical process changes are peer reviewed

Qualifications:

* Engineering Graduate specializing in Chemical Engineering* 10+ Years of hands on experience in Oil & Gas Project mainly Site / Field Engineering and Construction Supervision* Should have worked at senior level previously* To be Familiar with Aramco Standards* Willing to work in Site location

