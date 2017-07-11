£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

My client is an international engineering firm looking for an English speaking Process Engineer for a 6 month renewable contract. My client is looking for a suitable process engineer who can specialise in a complex renwable onshore energy project.

Developing the right solutions for "material placement" in blade manufacturing and to lead implementation and standardisation of manufacturing processes.

Responsible for the development and specification of equipment and processess.

Plan processes, workflow, and accident prevention measures to maintain optimum and safe utilisation of plant resources.

Definition of process specifications and associated control issues.

My client would have potential interview slots for this role this month, with competitive day rates on offer.