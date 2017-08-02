About the Role:

My client is looking to recruit a Process Engineer to join an expanding company operating in the renewable energy sector.

Responsibilities:

While reporting to the Operations Director, the Process Engineer will be responsible for design/re design of existing & new build Anaerobic Digestion process plant, being operated to produce electrical power throughout the UK. Also assisting with handling technical enquiries from onsite maintenance technicians, part of this interesting & varied role will include visiting process sites to gain a fuller understanding as sites develop & receive capital investment.

Skills and Experience:

To be considered for this position you will need to have an Anaerobic Digestion processes engineering background combined with a recognised qualification in chemistry or chemical engineering & be able to work on your own initiative. Previous experience in the Food, Water Treatment, Water Process or Anaerobic Digestion sectors would be required.