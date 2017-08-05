Process engineer

Company
About the Role:We have more than 2,000 employees working in Tianjin manufacturing base, and we like to invite you to join us for brilliant future of wind turbines.
Controls & Generators
Technical Support (CON)
Controls Tianjin Factory is responsible for wind controller manufacturing, and has about 400 employees in this factory.
Responsibilities:
- This position is responsible for Production Process support and optimization of process, mainly focus on technical support for production line.
- Responsible for setup and maintenance of production processes according to the production strategy of Vestas MAN-Controls & Generators.
- Responsible for cooperation with Maintenance technicians on maintenance of equipment in production area to meet operational requirements and company values and image.
- Preparation and maintenance of necessary production documentation for correct manufacture of products.
- Provide technical support and training to production teams when required as it applies to production processes, documentation and setup of production lines.
- Take responsibility on all issues related to production process issues.
- Identifying key potentials, implementing action plans through reporting systems to improve production quality.
- Improve existing production processes to support continuous improvement on production lines, make it more robust.
- Cooperation with Production Quality Department, supporting cross plant system issues that impact overall compliance.
- Cooperation with MAN-Controls & Generators, PE team, Technology team to secure knowledge and understanding of production strategy.
- Interface to cooperate with Manufacturing Tools & Equipment department, secure knowledge and understanding of production strategy.
- Provide timely support to all shifts defined by project needs, production schedule and production processes issues. (Production CON)
- Handling change control of process areas, ECO procedures in the factory. Working on routings, item warehouse and item process. (Production CON)
- Assist with additional projects and duties as assigned.
- Bachelor Degree, major in Mechanical, Automatically and Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- Superior knowledge of Lean manufacturing principals and Six Sigma toolbox, 6 Sigma Green Belt is preferred.
- Strong problem analysis and root cause problem solving skills
- Capability of coaching others in daily work and in project.
- Good communication skills in English and Mandarin both written and spoken.
- Good level skills on related IT system within the area of employment (Microsoft office, etc.)
- Minimum 3 years of professional experience related to electrical production technologies. (Production CON)
- Working experience as Process Engineer in MNC is a plus.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, focusing on good teamwork
- Proven ability to work independently and in teams
What we offer:
Vestas provides an open, respectful and global culture, competitive compensation package and long-term career development. Choose us, choose a brilliant future! To meet business growing needs, Vestas needs a lot of talents to join us.
We care and respect all employees and will offer attractive benefits which include: A broad program of on job training, A perfect platform for professional and personal development, Bonus Program, Colorful team activities and etc.
We put the emphasis on developing both personal and professional skills. In return, we expect you to go the extra mile to achieve results.
Additional information:
Primary work location: Tianjin,China
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service turbines across the globe, and with more than 83GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 73GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
