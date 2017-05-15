Process Engineer - Gent, Belgium

Company Leap29 Location Gentbrugge Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 566200 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a Medium international Consultancy looking for a Dutch speaking Process Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract. They specialise in Petrochemical, Chemical, Renewable and Pharmaceutical projects and due to expansion they require experience Process Engineer for all stages of their projects. My client has large projects with clients such as Total, BP and Exxon. Most projects require fluent Dutch speakers as all documentation is in Dutch and presentation will be required to be carried out with end clients.



You will be required to have:

Experience Petrochemical and Chemical Construction industry

Create Hydraulic calculations

Create P&IDS independently

Process engineering design and specification of equipment and machinery

Processing of process flow diagrams and P & I

Create process descriptions and operating manuals



You will be required to be based in Gent area on an all in rate as a freelancer

