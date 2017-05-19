Process Engineer - Hertfordshire - Pharma

About the Role:

A leading pharmaceutical organisation is looking for a Process / Project Engineer at their production plant in Hertfordshire on an initial 12 month contract basis.

The core function of the role will be to provide Process & Project Engineering support to the Engineering department. You will be responsible for aspects of Process Design as well as the management and execution of Engineering Capital Projects.

You will work as part of a project team or lead your own projects within the Engineering department providing solutions to the site manufacturing operations and process development activities. Project lead on smaller capital projects working with external contractors. Other duties include: mass balance generation Identification & assessment of critical process parameters Generation of P&ID's Development of process control philosophies Participating in process safety studies (HAZOP, SIL) as the SME Process optimisation studies Project management services for site capital plan Perform equipment and process verification activities.